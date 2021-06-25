22,959 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

