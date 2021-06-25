240,735 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.13. 493,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company has a market capitalization of $967.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

