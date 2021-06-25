$267.07 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $267.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.29 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $207.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.