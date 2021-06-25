28,341 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

