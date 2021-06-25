283,490 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.