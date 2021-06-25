$286.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $286.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.31 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $233.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

