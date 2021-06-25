28,895 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.78 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.