2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). 2U reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,897. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.