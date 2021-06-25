2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 4%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.04. 47,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 846,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 50.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

