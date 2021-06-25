$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

