$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

