$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

