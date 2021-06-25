306,939 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Stereotaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

