318,713 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 318,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.20% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 67,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,077. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.