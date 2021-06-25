31,973 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 49,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Stericycle by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 268,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 15.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

