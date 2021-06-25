3,921 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,658,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $679.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

