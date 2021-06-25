$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.07 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

NYSE SQ opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.69.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

