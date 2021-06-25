400,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Purchased by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $650,000.

NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,972. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

