400,000 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 5.00% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000.

NASDAQ:KAIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 14,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,747. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

