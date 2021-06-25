4,340,694 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,360,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $10,006,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TBA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

