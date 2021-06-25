435,386 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. KeyCorp makes up 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,598. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

