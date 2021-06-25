44,720 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 997,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

