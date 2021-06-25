46,169 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Discovery accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 232,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,488. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

