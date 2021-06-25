4NEW Price Down 40% This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $41,407.70 and $712.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.