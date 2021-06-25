500,000 Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Acquired by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,879. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

