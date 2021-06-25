58,064 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,361,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

ADPT opened at $40.27 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

