$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $6.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

