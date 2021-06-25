$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $74.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.