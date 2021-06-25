$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $74.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.