600,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II accounts for about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 1.30% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.50.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.