$733.66 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $733.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.97 million and the lowest is $651.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $10,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.03. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

