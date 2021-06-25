79,900 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE E opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

