86,300 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AXT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $9,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $11.27 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $476.72 million, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

