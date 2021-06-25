888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 174.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.21.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

