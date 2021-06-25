888 (LON:888) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405.20 ($5.29). 888 shares last traded at GBX 398.60 ($5.21), with a volume of 688,394 shares changing hands.

888 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

