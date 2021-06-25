88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $330,013.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $330,013.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $27.79 or 0.00086654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,449 coins and its circulating supply is 364,161 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.