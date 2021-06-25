$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $105.63 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $183.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DSSI opened at $10.87 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $441.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

