93,413 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

