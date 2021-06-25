$946.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce sales of $946.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.00 million and the lowest is $943.80 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

