9,486,494 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,486,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.40% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

