$978.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $978.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.90 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

