Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches Market Cap of $33.22 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $33.22 million and $15.55 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 38,259,253 coins and its circulating supply is 34,779,289 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

