Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.05. 95,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

