Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 500,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 2,811,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

