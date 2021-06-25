Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $44.77 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

