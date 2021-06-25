Abitshadow Token (ABST) Market Cap Achieves $157,665.45

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded up 705.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $157,665.45 and $3.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded up 117.9% against the US dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,097.76 or 1.00081347 BTC.

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

