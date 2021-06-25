Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.69. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 11,814 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$328.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

