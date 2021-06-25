Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Up 4.6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.85. 1,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.