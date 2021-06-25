Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.83. 29,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

