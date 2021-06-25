Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $219,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.74. 45,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

