Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.82. 29,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

